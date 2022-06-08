Safety Town Kids Camp Returns to Zanesville

The Carr Center welcomes back kids this week to Safety Town, an educational evening summer program.

Safety Town provides a space for kids to learn about essential topics regarding safety in a fun and engaging environment.

This year, the Carr Center is using its facility off of Beverly Avenue to host the beloved event. Each week, the program will welcome 40 kids to learn about a variety of safety topics ranging from water safety to gun safety.

Becky Clawson, the administrator of the program, spoke about the content being provided by the program and what parents can expect their kids to learn while at Safety Town.

“Of course, they will be on Safety Town square in our parking lot – riding their bikes and learning about rules of the road. They will meet police officers and firemen, they will learn about water safety, they will learn how to dial 911 if needed – so a lot of great safety skills, and just things they need to know.”

The Carr Center is focusing on teaching kids in the program techniques on how to handle themselves in situations with high risk. With their wide array of topics, it is their goal to adequately prepare children for the chance of a dangerous situation.

Clawson spoke about why introducing children to different safety tactics and safety personnel can be essential. She specifically mentioned how children’s perception of safety personnel could be construed.

“When they are in all of their mask and the helmet, you know it can be a little scary – but we don’t want them to ever run away from help. So, that’s why we introduce all of these emergency first responders.”

The Rotary Club is sponsoring this event and is encouraging older students to get involved as volunteers. Safety Town will be running for two more weeks and is still actively accepting volunteer applicants.

For more information about the content being taught and the program’s details, visit The Carr Center’s website.