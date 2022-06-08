Judge reduces disgraced politician’s sentence by 5 years

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday reduced the sentence of a disgraced Cleveland-area politician from 28 to 23 years because of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision clarifying the definition of bribery.

Jimmy Dimora, 66, a former Cuyahoga County Commissioner, in was found guilty in 2012 of 32 counts for arranging contracts and jobs in return for bribes. He is now scheduled to be released from prison in 2031.

Defense attorneys argued that U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi should release Dimora immediately or drastically reduce his sentence because of his various medical issues.

Lioi dismissed two counts against Dimora earlier this year after a federal appeals court ordered her to review his conviction based on the Supreme Court decision.

The dismissed charges were related to an outdoor kitchen a contractor built at Dimora’s former home in Independence home in return for Dimora pressuring school officials to hire the contractor’s daughter.