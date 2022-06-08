Guernsey Co. Sheriff’s Office Warning

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs101

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a dangerous substance rare to Southeastern Ohio.

Law enforcement has been alerted to a “vape pen” that was suspected of containing a mixture of flavored nicotine oil as well as methamphetamines.

The sheriff’s office said this is the first case reported by officials in Southeastern and Central Ohio and the first for the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Laboratory, which covers a six county area.

The sheriff’s office said the mixture is extremely dangerous. Detectives urge a strong caution when using unknown fluid or cartridges in vape pens that aren’t purchased from a credible merchant.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.