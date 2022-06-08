Guernsey Co. Sheriff’s Office Warning

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a dangerous substance rare to Southeastern Ohio.

Law enforcement has been alerted to a “vape pen” that was suspected of containing a mixture of flavored nicotine oil as well as methamphetamines.

The sheriff’s office said this is the first case reported by officials in Southeastern and Central Ohio and the first for the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Laboratory, which covers a six county area.

The sheriff’s office said the mixture is extremely dangerous. Detectives urge a strong caution when using unknown fluid or cartridges in vape pens that aren’t purchased from a credible merchant.

