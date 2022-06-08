Updated on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Late. Warmer. High 82° TONIGHT: Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mostly Cloudy. Low 59° THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. High 74° DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and warm mid-week across SE Ohio, as highs will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon. Shower and storm chances will begin to increase late this afternoon into this evening as our next storm system moves in from the west.

Showers and storms will be likely this evening into the first half of the overnight, along with the potential for Strong to Severe Storms. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns, but isolated large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Timing for showers and storms looks to be between 6 PM and midnight.

We will see drier conditions move in during the second half of the overnight into the day on Thursday. Cooler conditions will move in for the day on Thursday, as highs fall back into the low to mid 70s.

As we wrap up the week, shower and storm chances will return. Friday afternoon into the morning on Saturday will be the best chance for seeing precipitation. Temperatures will remain cool, as highs will warm into the low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday.

Slight chances for rain will continue into the early half of next week, along with more warmth. Highs will top off near 80 on Sunday, and will warm into the mid to even upper 80s by next Tuesday!

Have a Great Wednesday!