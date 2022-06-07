ZPD K9 Bevrick Passes Away

The Zanesville Police announce the passing of their police K9 officer Bevrick.

Police Chief Tony Coury said that the 9-year-old Belgian Malinois was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma was being treated by Med Vet Columbus and the Brandywine Pet Hospital. Bevrick passed away Saturday while under the care of the Brandywine Pet Hospital.

Bevrick served as a member of the Zanesville Police Department since March 30, 2015. He is survived by his K9 partner, Patrolman Travis Groves and the entire department.

The Zanesville Police wish to thank everyone who contributed money and other gifts to Bevrick in the past couple of weeks while he underwent medical procedures.

At this time Chief Coury said no services are scheduled.