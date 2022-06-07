Wednesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Wednesday, June 8
|MLB
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
|NBA FINALS
Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m.
|WNBA
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.
|NWSL
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.