Wednesday’s Time Schedule

Sports
All Times EDT
Wednesday, June 8
MLB

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NBA FINALS

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

