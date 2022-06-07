WHIZ Sports 6-7: Local High School Softball Players Receive All-Ohio Honors

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its All-Ohio teams…and a few of our area players received honors.

First in Division II, Renae Cunningham of Heath made the First Team along with Hannah Bendle of John Glenn and Sheridan’s Cora Hall. Muskies pitcher Sydney Marshall earned Second Team honors with Brianna Sawyers of Licking Valley. Lakewood Lancers catcher Olivia Alward, Alivia Boothe of John Glenn, and Katlyn Jardine of Heath were all Honorable Mention in Division II

In Division III, Cambridge Bobcats pitcher Abby Mann took home Honorable Mention accolades while Madi Mumaw of Caldwell and Newark Catholic’s Kilee Banjoff both earned Second Team honors in Division IV.