Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million.

A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit is expected Wednesday.

Swanson, 28, hit .248 last year, when he set career highs with 27 homers and 88 RBIs. He had a pair of homers and three RBIs in the World Series against Houston, helping the Braves win their first title since 1995.

Swanson made $6 million last season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series. He entered Tuesday with a .274 average, six homers and 26 RBIs.

A decision also is expected Wednesday for Braves outfielder Adam Duvall. He asked for a raise from $5 million to $10.275 million during Friday’s hearing, and the Braves argued for $9.275 million in a case heard by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon.

Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs last year for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30. The 33-year-old hit .228 with 38 home runs during the season and had two homers and six RBIs in the World Series. He also is eligible for free agency after this season and is hitting .199 with three homers and 18 RBIs this year.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million) and injured Braves reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost their cases, and pitcher Max Fried remains scheduled for a hearing.

Teams hold a 5-2 lead in decisions: Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won, and St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million) and Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2.425 million) lost.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

Hearings are scheduled through June 24. Other players still scheduled for hearings include New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Minnesota catcher Gary Sánchez, Miami catcher Jacob Stallings, Seattle outfielder Jesse Winker, Kansas City second baseman Nicky Lopez and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims.

