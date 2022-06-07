Crooksville Ceramics Stadium Project Update

Earlier this year, the Crooksville Ceramics announced their plans to build a new stadium complex on their campus. We stopped by to take a look at the progress and check in with its status.

Construction is well underway at Crooksville High School as they are in the midst of completing the project. The new stadium includes a new field and track, upgraded seating, a new press box and two buildings. The buildings will house classrooms, weight rooms, locker rooms, and more.

We spoke with Crooksville superintendent Kevin Smith on the progress of the construction. Also, he spoke on how the idea of the project first came up.

“Last summer, a light pole fell at the village park where we were previously playing…which kind of got us into discussions with the park as far as what we were going to do. We tried to acquire that property and things did not work out in an agreement with them. So, in doing what we need to do for our students and our athletes here, we began quickly devising a plan to erect this stadium here and it’s very quickly come to fruition and the progress is remarkable in a short amount of time,” Smith said.

He also touched on how this is an exciting time for the Crooksville community and that everyone will be able to benefit from the new stadium project.

“Everyone is really excited for many reasons. I mean, this is going to impact every student here. Not just football players or band members, but every student here is going to benefit from this facility. As I mentioned there’s classrooms being added so there will be opportunities for those classes to be had down at the stadium and it’s just an exciting time for the community. Everyone is very excited with the futures and possibilities and the excitement of having everything here right on one campus.”

Smith says the stadium project is projected to be done in time for the upcoming football season.