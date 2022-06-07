Updated on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT TODAY: AM Showers/Few Storms. PM Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy & Muggy. High 76° TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm Early. Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Low 58° WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 80° DISCUSSION:

A rainy start to the morning, will give way to drier conditions for mid day, then scattered showers/storms will be possible for the mid to late afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible during the afternoon into the first half of the evening, with damaging winds being the primary concern, but small hail cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s today.

An isolated shower/storm chance will linger into the first half of the overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise, with lows in the upper 50s across the region.

We will see drier conditions linger into the morning on Wednesday, but more shower and storm potential returns by the mid to late afternoon into the evening, with another front moving through the region. Temperatures will be a touch warmer for the middle of the week; along with more sunshine, especially during the morning. Highs will top off around 80 Wednesday afternoon.

We will see drier conditions return to the region on Thursday, but it will be slightly cooler once again, with highs in the mid 70s. More rain and storm chances will return Friday into the weekend, as highs only warm into the mid 70s.

We will begin to see rain chances lessen once again as we begin the new work week, with highs in the upper 70s on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!