Be Tick Smart this Summer

A little insect could mean big problems for your health.

While ticks are year round they become more prevalent during the spring and summer, their mating season. These little pests come in three varieties the Lone Star Tick, the Dog Tick which is most associated with transmitting Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and the most common Deer Tick, which can transmit Lyme Disease.

“They are found in wooded areas and long grassy areas and so if you find yourself in those places you are at risk. Now how high is the risk? Well only one to two percent of ticks actually can transmit these infections. The problem is that there are millions and millions of ticks out there, so one to two percent tend to be a lot of ticks,” said Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield from the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department.

In 2000 Ohio had no instances of Lyme Disease in 2012 there were 67 cases and last year 582. If you are in wooded or overgrown areas it’s suggested to wear light colored long-sleeve shirts, long pants tucked into socks and stay in the middle of the trail. If you find a tick on you there’s a process to it’s removal.



“If you find you have a tick on you remove the tick. If it has it’s jaws or head imbedded in other words if it has bitten you, you want to use tweezers and as gently as you can simply pull the tick straight up try not to squeeze too tightly, try and pull that tick straight out,” said Dr. Butterfield.

Once complete wash your hands with soap and water. Dr. Butterfield said you can also pre-treat your clothing with permethrin, which is sprayed onto clothes and let dry before wearing. The spray won’t stop tick bites, but will kill them. If you suffer a bite and within 36 to 48 hours after experience joint pain, rash, fever or headache seek medical attention.

Lyme Disease is treatable if caught early.