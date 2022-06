ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The City of Zanesville Parks Department will be applying a pesticide on the weeds at the dog park at Riverside Park.

The dog park will be closed on Thursday, June 9th, at 8:00 a.m. for 24 hours. The park will reopen on June 10th, at 8:00 a.m.

No dogs or humans will be permitted to enter the dog park at this time.