Zanesville Old Timers To Host Veterans Appreciation Day

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum Valley Old-Timers Baseball Association will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Day on Friday, June 10th.

According to a press release from the league, the event will begin at 6 pm with the Zanesville Post 29 Senior Legion Post facing off against the Zanesville Post 29 Junior Legion team at 7 pm at Gant Municipal Stadium.

All proceeds from the gate will be donated to local veteran programs. All veterans will get into the game for free. Also, door prizes will be available.

