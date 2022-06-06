ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Today the National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio held their annual ‘Tee It Up Fore Autism’ golfing fundraiser to raise funds for families affected by the disorder. National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio President Shannon Coconis explains the purpose of the event and why it is relevant.

“We started this 13-years-ago to raise money for local families battling autism. So, our organization provides money to families in southeast Ohio to pay for treatments that aren’t typically covered by insurance and oddball therapies, horse therapy, music therapy, and art therapy,” Coconis said.

Autism is a neuro-developmental disability that affects one in 50 kids. Coconis stated that her organization connects families with resources to improve the children’s conditions.

“When a family gets a diagnosis of autism there are really no resources in this area to take care of them or to give them any direction or education on how to help their child,” Coconis said. “So our organization really tries to; one, educate the families on what they can do to help cover their child and two, provide the funds to do that because it’s very expensive. So we really want families in our area to know we’re here, we have money to give you please apply for our grants.”

Today’s event will fund all of the grants for the whole year. And Coconis encourages any family that is dealing with autism to reach out by visiting their https://www.naaseo.org/.