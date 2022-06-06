Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|-164
|Washington
|+138
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|N.Y
|Mets
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-138
|Texas
|+118
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|Toronto
|-188
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+158
|at HOUSTON
|-255
|Seattle
|+210
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Interleague
|Detroit
|-126
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at
|BALTIMORE
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|St.
|Louis
|+126
|at ATLANTA
|-255
|Oakland
|+210
|LA Dodgers
|-116
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|-102
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TAMPA BAY
|-176
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+146
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/