Noble Co. Man Arrested

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office released information into a Thursday drug bust.

48-year-old Thomas Bates of Caldwell is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. He was arraigned Friday and his bond was set by Judge Jennifer Arnold at $75,000.

The sheriff’s office said that Bates was pulled over on T-Ridge Road in Olive Township in Noble County after detectives were able to determine he was operating a specific vehicle and a pattern of activity that indicated drug trafficking.

During a search of the vehicle investigators found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamines. A search warrant was then executed at a residence on Summit Avenue in Noble Township, where drug abuse and drug trafficking items were located.

Bates remains in the Noble County Jail. A passenger in his vehicle at the time of his arrest, 25-year-old Jeremy Besser of McConnelsville was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Muskingum County.

