Just How Much Does The Green New Deal Cost?

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new first is taking place in Muskingum County as motorists are experiencing five dollar a gallon gas prices.

With gasoline prices reaching an all time high, and then climbing another thirty cents in one day, many motorists are upset at the government and its lack of addressing the issue. Muskingum County Resident Russ Coen explained how high gas prices are affecting his family.

“I think it’s outrageous. It’s ridiculous,” Coen said. “Absolutely, so we have a motorhome that we can’t really afford to use. Five dollars a gallon at seven miles per gallon, we just can’t use it. I may have to cut my running down, it’s ridiculous. We don’t drive a whole lot to begin with but I don’t drive anywhere I don’t have to. I’m thinking it’s a lot of people. I’ve talked to a lot of people that are doing the same thing. You just can’t afford to do anything. It’s time for some new people in office.”

The gas prices are limiting peoples mobility as well as costing jobs and Muskingum County resident Tim Llewellyn describes how local gas prices have risen.

“When it goes up twenty cents in one day. It went from four, out where I live, $4.70, then it went to $4.99 in one day, then $5.20.”

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a gallon of gas in Ohio has reached four dollars and eighty-three cents this morning. Up from two dollars and ninety-two cents just one-year-ago.