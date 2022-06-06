Granville Man Killed in Accident

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place Friday.

Troopers said at around 2:18pm a 2017 Lexus NX was traveling west in Interstate 70 near mile post 147 when the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a concrete bridge abutment.

Officials said the driver 58-year-old Timothy Boch of Granville exited the vehicle and walked into the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 where he was struck by a commercial vehicle. Boch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.