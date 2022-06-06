Fatal Accident on SR 666

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs6

The State Highway Patrol released information into a fatal crash in Muskingum County.

Lt. Pasqualetti said the crash occurred around 4:50pm Saturday on State Route 666. The Patrol said that 60-year-old Jeffrey King of Dresden was traveling south in a 1998 BMW Convertible, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.

Troopers said King wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.