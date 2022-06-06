Fatal Accident on SR 666

The State Highway Patrol released information into a fatal crash in Muskingum County.

Lt. Pasqualetti said the crash occurred around 4:50pm Saturday on State Route 666. The Patrol said that 60-year-old Jeffrey King of Dresden was traveling south in a 1998 BMW Convertible, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.

Troopers said King wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.