Updated on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT TODAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Isolated to Scattered Showers/Storm. Warm. High 84° TONIGHT: Showers/Few Storms. Cloudy & Warm. Low 64° TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 77° DISCUSSION:

Clouds will be on the increase today, as our next storm system moves in from the north and west. Rain chances will be isolated early this afternoon, then they will become more scattered through the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances will be more likely tonight, along with a few storm chances. Skies will be cloudy during the overnight, with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers and a few storms will linger into the day on Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Another round showers/storms will move in Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to around 80 for the middle of the week.

Rain chances will begin to taper off late Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s on Thursday.

Shower and storm chances will return as we wrap up the work week into the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will warm into the upper 70s on Friday, but we will see highs in the low to mid 70s this weekend.

