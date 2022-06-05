The Zanesville Memorial Concert Band Returns with their 99th Concert Series this Summer



ZANESVILLE, OH – This evening, the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band began their summer concert series at Zane’s Landing Park.



This is the ninety-ninth season of the concert band’s summer series as they showcased music tonight with the theme of ‘All Around the World.’

Zanesville’s local band welcomed special guests by showcasing the High School Honors Band, composed of talented student musicians throughout the Muskingum County Region. Tonight’s concert highlighted the students’ musicianship while incorporating the two bands together.

Phil Palmer, the President of the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band Board of Directors, spoke about this opportunity to enjoy the vibrant arts culture of Zanesville.



“It gives us an evening to come and enjoy some big band music. We love having this here – an opportunity for people to come, watch, enjoy and listen. And it’s great scenery here on the river.”



This summer, the concerts will be held every two weeks until the end of July. A variety of themes can be found posted on the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band’s Facebook group page, along with the location of each week’s event.

While the excitement builds for this summer’s concert series – Palmer already has big plans for their 100th season next year.



“Next year is our 100th anniversary. I don’t want to give too much away, but we did commission a song to have it played. I don’t want to spoil any surprises, but we have someone coming in and writing a song just for our 100th anniversary next year.”



Those interested in attending the concert series can visit the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band’s Facebook page.

The next concert in the series will be Friday, June 19th at 7 pm at Zane’s Landing Park.