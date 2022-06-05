Oregon St. beats San Diego 12-3, advances to regional final

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brock Townsend allowed one hit over 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, Garret Forrester and Travis Bazzana each hit a home run and Oregon State beat San Diego 12-3 on Saturday night at the Corvallis Regional.

Oregon State (46-15) plays the winner of Sunday morning’s loser-out game between San Diego (37-17) and Vanderbilt later in the day. A loss by the Beavers would force a Monday finale.

Justin Boyd and Wade Meckler hit back-to-back singles to lead off the game, Garret Forrester followed with walk and Jacob Melton hit a ground ball that scored Boyd before Melton reached, Forrester advanced to second and Meckler scored on a fielding error. Jake Dukart added a two-run triple in the first and Forrester hit a two-out, two-run home run in the second to give the Beavers a 6-0 lead.

Jake Phennigs (4-0) gave up three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Meckler went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Bazzana was 1-for-4 but walked twice and scored three runs — including a solo homer in the ninth.

Angelo Peraza walked to lead off the bottom of the third, Camden Vazquez followed with and RBI triple and the scored on an infield single by Dustin Allen to trim San Diego’s deficit to 6-2. Peraza hit a solo home run for the Toreros in the sixth.



