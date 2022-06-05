Newark Kiwanis Celebrates Success of Returning Strawberry Festival

NEWARK, OH – After three days of strawberry-filled fun, the Newark Kiwanis Strawberry Festival wraps up this evening.

The festival took place in downtown Newark, Ohio, and drew in hundreds of visitors for rides, fireworks, themed food, and even a pageant.



Abbey Border, Chairperson of the Strawberry Queen pageant – stated that young girls competing had the “opportunity to gain stage presence and share their impact in the community.” The winner of the pageant received a scholarship to further their educational endeavors. This year’s Strawberry Princess winner was a second-generation participant in the program.

In the two days following the pageant, visitors could come to enjoy the variety of strawberry-themed food and fun. Chairperson of the festival, Casey Claxon, spoke about the famous Strawberry Shortcake and sweet treats available.



“Not only do we have the strawberry shortcakes we do at the Kiwanis club, but we also have strawberry milkshakes. We have got strawberry pizza, that’s awesome! They can put the whipped topping right on there. And we also have strawberry skewers, a new booth at the festival this year.”



The Kiwanis club made their secret shortcake recipe available for festival-goers and allotted the proceeds from their booth to go to a specific cause. The money raised selling the delectable shortcakes will go to Camp O’Bannon – a camp in Licking County that gives children in lower-income communities the opportunity to attend a summer camp.



“Well, Newark Kiwanis is all about kids – and Kiwanis international is all about serving children all over the world. And we do that right here in licking county, just as they do throughout the state of Ohio.”



While the Strawberry Festival ends today, you can visit the Newark Kiwanis website to learn about additional ways to support these local philanthropic efforts.