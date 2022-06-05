Genesis Cancer Care Center Hosts Celebration in Honor of National Cancer Survivors Day



June 5th marks National Cancer Survivors Day as cancer care centers and research facilities across the nation chose today to celebrate life.

Genesis Cancer Care Center, located here in Zanesville, welcomed patients, cancer survivors, and community members to an event honoring cancer survivors in the area.



Today from 4-6 pm outside their facility Genesis had flowers, live music, and food for guests to enjoy. Volunteers at the center helped serve guests with the theme of Latin American Flair. In addition to volunteers, therapy dogs were touring the event, and a special surprise appearance from the Hospice Clowns. The clowns not only volunteered throughout the cancer center to cheer on patients but joined the survivors today in celebration.

Director of Cancer Services, Pebbles Thornton, talked about the importance of hosting an event like this and what it means to come together.



“I’ve been with Cancer Services for twelve years now. So, to see these people that you get to know – they know your family, you know their family – and give them a big hug and just be able to celebrate that they’re a cancer survivor in person it’s just I can’t even describe it. It’s indescribable.”



Genesis encourages their patients that once diagnosed with cancer; they are already survivors. This event proved true, showcasing survivors of all ages joined together in fellowship in honor of their brave fight against the illness.

Ninety-two years ‘young’, Doris Hina has been an educator in Zanesville since 1956 and will be a Cancer Survivor for 22 years this month. After missing the past few years’ events, she spoke about the importance of returning to support her fellow survivors of all ages.



“When it comes from someone who has already experienced all those things, you can share with them; there’s hope. There is always hope.”



All those interested in volunteering at the cancer center Visit Genesis Healthcare’s website under the tab ‘Our Impact.’