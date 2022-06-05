Angels take 10-game losing streak into matchup against the Phillies

Los Angeles Angels (27-27, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Angels +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head into the matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies as losers of 10 games in a row.

Philadelphia is 14-15 in home games and 24-29 overall. The Phillies are eighth in MLB play with 63 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles has a 27-27 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. The Angels have gone 13-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .201 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 12-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 0-10, .221 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.