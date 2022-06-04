Strawberry Festival Returns to Newark After a Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the Kiwanis Strawberry Festival is back in Newark, Ohio this weekend.

Starting on Friday evening, the festival has been booming in Downtown Newark. Rides, games, shopping, and strawberry-themed food booths are lining the streets as festival goers can celebrate the sweet start of summer.

The majority of the booths are local to the region, giving a chance for the community to support the local businesses by attending the festival. One booth, CocoCat confections, got its start in the Licking County farmer’s markets. They are pleased to provide festival-goers with fresh strawberry skewers loaded with confectionary chocolate and various topping options.

Owner of CocoCat Melissa Camp, spoke about the uniqueness of their booth and the special meaning behind their name.

“The big thing for us is that the Cat part of CocoCat is that we support the spaying of feral cats – our community free-roaming cats. So, we give to local organizations that spay and neuter those cats that need our help.”

In addition to CocoCat Confections, many other fun booths are available to explore. From Strawberry Milkshakes, Strawberry shortcakes, and even Strawberry Cotton Candy, Downtown Newark is littered with sweet surprises.

Katie Linville of Italian Eatery and Linville Foods is offering a special Strawberry Pizza for the weekend in honor of the festival’s theme.

“We played with a couple of options, and we ended up doing a dessert pizza. So, we have our standard pizza crust with strawberry pie filling on top, powdered sugar, and then you can add chocolate chips and whipped cream if you want.”

CocoCat, Italian Eatery, and all other booths will be open tomorrow for the festival’s last day.

The festival will be open on Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.