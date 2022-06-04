Pop and Pour Fest Highlights Ohio Based Beer and Wineries

This evening the Pop and Pour festival returned to Zanesville courtesy of the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

The Pop and Pour fest in downtown Zanesville is welcomed back for its second year – focusing on local beers and wines – and bringing the community together for a night of music and laughter.

The event is a partnership with the Amity Lodge No. 5, the City of Zanesville, and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau. It hopes to highlight not only rising musicians from the area, but also the local wines and beers made in the Muskingum County Region.

Brian Wagner, the CEO of the Muskingum County Community Foundation, spoke about the origin and purpose of the festival.

“Well, the community foundation council wanted to … put on a beer and wine festival for us to help promote Ohio wines and beers but also to raise proceeds to our fall grant competition.”

With many local options and live music, the event is a great place to promote new wineries and breweries in the area.

Owner of Local Killing Tree Winery, Amy Fry, spoke about what it was like to start her small business and the pride she and her husband have in their product.

“Just the fact that we make it ourselves – My husband loves the science of making wine, he loves a fantastic product. So, we pride ourselves on having a fantastic wine.”

This year, the Pop and Pour Festival was sponsored by Dutro Ford Lincoln Nissan and will be hosted until 8 pm Saturday Night at the Secrest Auditorium Parking Lot in Downtown Zanesville.