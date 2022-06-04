Old National Road Hosts Interstate Yard Sale

This weekend is the start of the 19th Anniversary of the Old National Road Yard Sale.

From Illinois to Maryland, throughout Interstate 40, yard sales can be found along the Highway – providing communities an opportunity to find a treasure on the historic route.

Since the sale route crosses six states, the variety of merchandise for shoppers stretches on and on. The National Road Museum in Muskingum County is hosting the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Sale, giving the women a space to raise money for the various service events they host throughout the year.

The Chairman of the Salvation Army’s sale, Susan Stotts, mentioned the benefits of the location for a sale like this.

“There’s Yard Sales all the way up through here. A person can just go and stop at this one and shop at that one. The nice thing about being at the National Road Museum is that we are up off the road.”

The Old National Road Yard Sale started in Indiana in 2003 and began as a way to promote tourism and local businesses along the historic route. Since then, it has grown into a celebration of communities throughout the Interstate and not only draws the attention of treasure seekers but additionally draws community involvement.

Stotts states that while the spread of the sale might stretch a little over 800 miles, the impact can be felt here at home in Zanesville.

“What we have done here is help fill our coffers so that we can do more for the Salvation Army, so we can do more for our projects.”

The Salvation Army’s sale was completed today at 4 pm, but many sales will continue throughout the day on Sunday. Visit Old National Road’s Facebook for details regarding Sunday’s sales.