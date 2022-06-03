Weekend Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press1
All Times EDT
Saturday, June 4
MLB

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NHL Playoffs

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

MLS

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Houston at Orlando, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour – Porsche Open

LPGA – U.S. Women’s Open

PGA – The Memorial Tournament

PGA Tour Champions – Principal Charity Classic

Korn Ferry – Rex Hospital Open

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – Roland Garros

WTA – Makaraska Open 125

RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Pacific Office Automation 147

NHRA — New England Nationals

Sunday, June 5
MLB

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

NBA Finals

Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

NHL Playoffs

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour – Porsche Open

LPGA – U.S. Women’s Open

PGA – The Memorial Tournament

PGA Tour Champions – Principal Charity Classic

Korn Ferry – Rex Hospital Open

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – Roland Garros

WTA – Makaraska Open 125

RACING

NASCAR Cup Series – Enjoy Illinois 300

NHRA — New England Nationals

INDYCAR – Detroit Grand Prix

