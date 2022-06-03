Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday, June 4
|MLB
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|NHL Playoffs
Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
|MLS
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
|NWSL
Houston at Orlando, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – Porsche Open
LPGA – U.S. Women’s Open
PGA – The Memorial Tournament
PGA Tour Champions – Principal Charity Classic
Korn Ferry – Rex Hospital Open
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA – Roland Garros
WTA – Makaraska Open 125
|RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series – Pacific Office Automation 147
NHRA — New England Nationals
|Sunday, June 5
|MLB
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
|NBA Finals
Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m.
|NHL Playoffs
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
|WNBA
Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – Porsche Open
LPGA – U.S. Women’s Open
PGA – The Memorial Tournament
PGA Tour Champions – Principal Charity Classic
Korn Ferry – Rex Hospital Open
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA – Roland Garros
WTA – Makaraska Open 125
|RACING
NASCAR Cup Series – Enjoy Illinois 300
NHRA — New England Nationals
INDYCAR – Detroit Grand Prix