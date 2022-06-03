WHIZ Sports 6-3: Granville Blue Aces Run To Podium Finish; Local Track Runners Advance To State Final

COLUMBUS, OH- We made our way to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University to catch our local high school track and field athletes competing for a chance at a state championship.

Now, let’s take a look at some notable performances in Division I.

The Granville Blue Aces girls 4×800 team found themselves competing against some of the best relay teams in the state and they showed that they belonged. The Blue Aces proved to be amongst the best in Ohio as Granville took home a fifth place finish. The Blue Aces were not done just yet. Granville’s 4×400 girls relay team ended up finishing fourth in the state preliminary and will move on to the state final tomorrow.

Huntyr Butler of the Heath Bulldogs had a great run on the track as he placed first in the 110 meter hurdles preliminary.

Also, we had a handful of our athletes qualify for the state final tomorrow while others placed on the podium earlier today in their respective state finals events.

First, for the athletes that qualified for tomorrow’s state final…

LOCAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS

BOYS

400m: Kahle Flowers- Meadowbrook

GIRLS

100m Hurdles and 300m Hurdles: Odessa Smith- Morgan

100m Hurdles: Kara Fields- John Glenn

100m/200m: Josie Knierim- Morgan

4×400 Relay: Sheridan Generals

We had three area athletes participating in the field events, which wrapped up today.

Landry Driskel of Lakewood came in 7th in discus while Camden Black took home sixth place in the high jump for the Meadowbrook Colts and Gwyn Lori of Caldwell finished fourth in shot put.

Check back here for updates on the state tournament.