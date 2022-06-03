Sports Betting Line

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at PITTSBURGH -126 Arizona +108
San Francisco -110 at MIAMI -106
at MILWAUKEE -178 San Diego +150
at CINCINNATI -142 Washington +120
Atlanta -164 at COLORADO +138
at LA DODGERS -188 N.Y Mets +158
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -300 Detroit +245
at TORONTO -164 Minnesota +138
Seattle -112 at TEXAS -104
Cleveland -124 at BALTIMORE +106
Boston -180 at OAKLAND +152
Houston -124 at KANSAS CITY +106
Chicago White Sox -118 at TAMPA BAY +100
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Angels OFF
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -130 at EDMONTON +108

