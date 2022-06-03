Sports Betting Line

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF at PITTSBURGH -120 Arizona +100 San Francisco -117 at MIAMI -102 at CINCINNATI -132 Washington +113 at MILWAUKEE -168 San Diego +142 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF Atlanta -152 at COLORADO +133 at LA DODGERS -180 N.Y Mets +158 American League at N.Y YANKEES -277 Detroit +230 at TORONTO -155 Minnesota +135 Seattle OFF at TEXAS OFF Cleveland -127 at BALTIMORE +108 Boston -164 at OAKLAND +138 at TAMPA BAY -115 Chicago White Sox -105 Houston -124 at KANSAS CITY +106 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Angels OFF NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Colorado -130 at EDMONTON +108

