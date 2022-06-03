Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|-120
|Arizona
|+100
|San Francisco
|-117
|at
|MIAMI
|-102
|at CINCINNATI
|-132
|Washington
|+113
|at MILWAUKEE
|-168
|San
|Diego
|+142
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-152
|at
|COLORADO
|+133
|at LA DODGERS
|-180
|N.Y
|Mets
|+158
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-277
|Detroit
|+230
|at TORONTO
|-155
|Minnesota
|+135
|Seattle
|OFF
|at
|TEXAS
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-127
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+108
|Boston
|-164
|at
|OAKLAND
|+138
|at TAMPA BAY
|-115
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|-105
|Houston
|-124
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+106
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-130
|at
|EDMONTON
|+108
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/