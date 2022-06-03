Potts reduces New Zealand to 38-3 on Day 2 of first test

LONDON (AP) — Matt Potts continued his outstanding debut for England on Friday, taking two wickets in the morning session to reduce New Zealand to 38-3 at lunch on Day 2 of the first test at Lord’s.

England had earlier resumed on 116-7, after 17 wickets had fallen on the opening day, but was quickly bowled out for 141. That gave the home team a slender nine-run lead on first innings.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee finished with 4-55 while his fast-bowling partner Trent Boult ended up with 3-21.

James Anderson then struck first for England, having Will Young caught behind by Ben Foakes for one with the total on five.

The 23-year-old Potts, who took 4-13 on Thursday, claimed the prize wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the second time in the match when he had him caught in the slips by Jonny Bairstow for 15.

Fast bowler Potts followed up by having Tom Latham caught behind for 14, leaving the test match perfectly poised. Devon Conway was six not out at the interval while Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on two.

