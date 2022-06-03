Family of Koby Roush Holds Vigil Ahead of Saturday Search￼

A picture of Koby Roush the family had set out at the Vigil for him this afternoon.

CHILLICOTHE, Oh – The family of Koby Roush, who has now been missing for almost 2 years, held a vigil today, ahead of a search planned for tomorrow.

Family and friends came together at Somerset Park to pray, share stories about Koby, and bring public awareness to tomorrow’s search efforts.

They hope to find something, anything, that will lead them to him, as well as Raymont Willis, who went missing around the same time as Roush.

Koby’s sister, Danielle Dyer says they are not giving up hope and just want to bring her brother home. The even have a Facebook page, ‘Bring Koby Home,’ where information and updates in the search for him, from the family are regularly posted.

“Our whole lives changed the day we got that phone call. It’s turned our lives upside down. We’ve been scared for our lives, which I’m not worried about. I’m worried about my father getting closure. He’s been through a lot the past couple years. And really just to bring Koby back home. He’s a person just like everyone else and he deserves to be looked for,” Dyer told us.

The search for both Koby and Raymont is led by The Golden Hearts: The Voice For The Voiceless and will begin at 9 AM.

Going into this search, there are mixed emotions, but Dyer says in the end, all they want is to finally find the brother, son, cousin, and friend they’ve spent two years seeking closure for.

“I feel like he’s been giving me signs and I think he’s leading us in the right direction. Big relief is what that’s gonna feel like. Total stress the past couple of years on the family, a lot of heartache,” she said.

The family is still asking for people to join them in the search. If you would like to volunteer, meet at 140 East Water Street at 9 AM tomorrow morning in Chillicothe. More information will be provided at that time.

And if you know anything that could help bring Koby Roush home, please contact BCI Special Agent Jim Mulford. His contact information is available below, as well as, on the W-H-I-Z website. The family emphasizes that you can remain anonymous with any tips or information you come forward with but they ask that you please come forward because they know that someone knows something and has the information needed to finally bring Koby home to them and give them the closure they deserve

To submit tips/information:

For More information/updates:

Bring Koby Home Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/bringkobyhome