Updated on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT TODAY: AM Patchy Fog. Mostly Sunny. Seasonal. High 77° TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog. Cool. Low 50° SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 77° DISCUSSION:

Some patchy fog will linger into the mid morning, otherwise look for mostly sunny skies across SE Ohio as we wrap up the work week, along with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, along with some patchy fog possible after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s for overnight lows.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s on Saturday and into the lower 80s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday, but more clouds will filter in for the day on Sunday.

As we head into the new work week, we will see more rain and storm chances. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s on Monday, but will fall back into the upper 70s.

Rain chances will continue into the middle and end of the new work week, with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!