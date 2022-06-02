Portugal draws at Spain, Haaland scores in Nations League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Portugal scored late to earn a 1-1 draw at Spain in their Nations League opener on Thursday, while Erling Haaland led Norway to a 1-0 win at Serbia.

Substitute Ricardo Horta equalized for Portugal with eight minutes remaining to cancel out Álvaro Morata’s 25th-minute opener for the hosts in Sevilla.

Cristiano Ronaldo began the game on the bench and only came on for the final half hour with Portugal trailing. Spain kept international soccer’s all-time top scorer in check but failed to keep a marker on Horta when João Cancelo found him all alone in the box to convert his cross.

Horta was making just his second appearance for Portugal — nearly eight years after making his international debut back in 2014.

In the same group in League A, the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1 at home.

Haaland helped Norway get off to a good start in League B. The striker, who is set to join Manchester City, scored in the 26th minute from a pass by Marcus Pedersen to down the Serbs in Belgrade.

Sweden also won 2-0 at Slovenia in the same group.

Poland beat Wales 2-1 on Wednesday in the inaugural match of this third edition of the UEFA Nations League, which several teams will use as preparation for the World Cup in November.

The four group winners in League A will qualify for the Final Four in June next year.

The group winners in the lower leagues will gain promotion.

