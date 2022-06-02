OVI Checkpoint Friday in Coshocton Co.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Coshocton County Friday evening.

The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grants is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio.

Sgt. Jeff Jirles said state troopers make an average of 25,000 OVI arrests each year. The patrol said OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to remove these dangerous drivers from roadways.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.

