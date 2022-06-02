MCLS 2022 Summer Reading Program Kicks Off Next Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Library System Summer Reading Program begins off next week!

Kick-off will take place next week with parties at each branch from 12-2 PM starting Monday with the Duncan Falls/Philo Branch and ending with the South Branch on Friday. Other Branch Kick-Off Parties are as follows:

Tuesday, June 7th: Dresden Branch Library (12-2 PM)

Wednesday, June 8th: Roseville Branch Library (12-2 PM)

Thursday, June 9th: New Concord Branch Library (12-2 PM)

The kick-offs are free to attend and will be full of activities, games, food and fun prizes and even the chance to meet loveable MCLS mascot Hoobert!

Branch Services Coordinator Joshua McPeek even says kids will receive free bike helmets and have the opportunity to win a bike at Roseville’s kick-off!

“We’ll be doing a bike and helmet giveaway. So two lucky winners will get to win a bike and most kids who come will get a chance to receive a bicycle helmet. We’ll also be doing a cookout along with other activities,” McPeek told us.

The yearly program features science shows, movie nights, escape rooms, VR experiences, painting, storytimes, visits to local fire stations and plenty of other fun crafts and activities!

McPeek tells us this is an important way to help kids retain reading skills that tend to otherwise decline over summer break and their aim is to make reading fun, exciting, and most importantly educational!

“We like to take this opportunity to make reading fun and to get kids involved and keep them up to date so that when they start the next school year, they don’t have to have as much time making up or relearning,” he said.

The Summer Reading Program runs from June 6th through July 31st at all MCLS branches and there are prizes just for signing up!

To sign up, stop by any branch location and they’ll get you registered. You can also sign up on the BeanStack app. For more information and a full rundown of all the events taking place during the 2022 Summer Reading Program, visit the MCLS website with this link: https://muskingumlibrary.org/summerreading2022/.

You can also find information on the Summer Reading Program at any MCLS branch!