Settles retires from U.S. Army after 34 years

Master Sergeant Joe Settles retired Friday after serving 34 years with the United States Army.

During his time in the Army , Master Sgt. Suttles spent a total of 4 tours in other countries which included time in Kuwait during the Desert Storm conflict, a year in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom as well as two small tours in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Master Sgt. Settles was stationed stateside in Whitehall at DSCC, from there he spent time in San Antonio, Texas. After about 4 years, he was transferred to Franklin, PA for 3 years until being moved to Fort Smith in Arkansas. He finished his time in the Army at a Reserve Unit in Canton, Ohio.

Master Sgt. Settles has been married for 28 years and has three kids.