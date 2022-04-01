Philadelphia Union take shutout streak into matchup against Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC (2-3-0) vs. Philadelphia Union (3-0-1)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -232, Charlotte FC +632, Draw +344; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union come into a matchup with Charlotte FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Union were 14-8-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 12-4-4 at home. The Union averaged 1.4 goals on 4.0 shots on goal per game last season.

Charlotte takes the field for the sixth game in franchise history. Charlotte has been outscored 7-6 through its first five games of MLS play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Mikael Uhre (injured), Stuart Findlay (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.