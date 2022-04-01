Family Night of Fun

The Duncan Falls and surrounding communities came out to support the elementary school during a fun-filled family event.

The family night has been on hiatus the past two years due to Covid restrictions. In the past nearly 1,000 people have shown up for food and fun.

“We’ve been holding family night for about 20 years and every year we pick a theme and this year we decided to do community, said Duncan Falls Elementary Teacher Heather Fisher. “We have a great turnout of community from Duncan Falls and also Zanesville that offered to come down and spend the night with us and with our families. We’re really thrilled to have it.”

For the event teachers reached out to not only the Duncan Falls community, but the surrounding area including the Fieldhouse, the Muskingum County Literacy Council, Dr. Sulens Office and many more. They said every organization they asked to be apart of the day said yes.



“I think a school is built around its children and students. And I think that having parents involved, community involved is the whole pictures. That’s what education is. It has to be a school family that is supported by parents, our sheriff’s, our big brothers big sisters, our animal shelter,” said Sue Peyton a teacher at Duncan Falls Elementary.

Families in attendance got to meet local authors, hang out with the Philo High School cheerleaders, football and basketball players and get their face painted.