Fallen Marine Returning Home

The body of a fallen marine will return to Ohio Friday and to his hometown of Cambridge.

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy will be flown into the Zanesville Municipal Airport. He will then be escorted to Thorn-Black Funeral Home in Cambridge with help from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police Department, The State Highway Patrol and Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said you can show your support by lining up Friday afternoon around 3:45 along Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge.

Speedy who joined the Marine Corps in 2009 received numerous decorations for his service including the Navy and Marine Achievement Medal with two gold stars, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

He was among four marines killed during a training exercise in Norway when their V-22B Osprey crashed.