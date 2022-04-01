76ers take on the Hornets on 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (40-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of three games in a row.

The 76ers have gone 27-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA allowing just 106.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 24-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 21-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hornets defeated the 76ers 109-98 in their last matchup on Jan. 13. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 30 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 30 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Terry Rozier is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.4 points and 4.4 assists. Miles Bridges is shooting 55.8% and averaging 23.3 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 32.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.