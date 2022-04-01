Updated on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. High 44°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Colder. Low 27°

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Scattered PM Rain Showers. Warmer. High 54°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly end to the work week across SE Ohio, along with scattered rain/snow showers. Rain/Snow showers will be with us this morning into the early afternoon, and then will begin to taper off through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to hit the mid 40s this afternoon. Winds will be on the stronger side once again, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts of 30 mph at times.

Clouds will begin to thin during the overnight, and we will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows.

Sunshine will return to the region on Saturday morning, but it will give way to clouds returning during the afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will gradually return by the end of the afternoon on Saturday into the first half of the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer, but still a few degrees shy of par, with highs in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

We will then see many locations closer to average on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered shower chances will move back in as we begin the new work week. Temperatures will continue to warm through the middle of the new work week, with highs closer to 70 by Wednesday. Rain and storm chances will be with us Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

