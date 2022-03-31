Megyen’s Yoga Room Celebrate New Location With a Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- When the Masonic Temple burned in January, Megyen’s Yoga Room was one of the many businesses to burn with it.

After time of healing and preparation, Megyen Green, the Owner and Instructor of Megyen’s Yoga Room was able to celebrate her new location today with an official ribbon cutting.

“I actually had a studio in the Masonic Temple, which burned down January 6th, and, I might cry…but it gutted me. It really just gutted me. I just laid in bed for two days, not two days like two weeks really, and the community kind of picked me up and lifted me up and sent me just tons of support,” Green said. “And they raised money through a go fund me and I was able to rebuild within a month and a half. I was open again after the fire, which was just amazing. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the community’s help.”

Green said in the 1980s when she worked in the fishing industry carrying heavy boxes, she ended up blowing her back out. Through the recovery process, she discovered the true benefits of yoga.

Green continued to explain how the incident led her to create her own teaching of yoga for those who may be disadvantaged because of an injury or just aren’t able to do the advanced levels of yoga.

“So when you come to my class, you’re going to find that it’s very based on your needs so if you can’t stand and balance on one leg, you have the ability to move over to a wall and balance using a wall. We kind of customize it for each individual student so that they don’t feel left out,” Green stated.

Megyen’s Yoga Room is located at 1540 Coal Run Road.

For more information on signing up for classes, please visit megyensyogaroom.com or the Facebook and Instagram page.