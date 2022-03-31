Atlanta takes on Cleveland following Young’s 41-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (39-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Cleveland Cavaliers after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks’ 136-118 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Hawks are 23-24 in conference play. Atlanta is second in the NBA shooting 37.3% from downtown, led by Gorgui Dieng shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 25-21 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland scores 107.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 124-116 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Young led the Hawks with 41 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 28.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Garland is averaging 21.6 points and 8.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (concussion), John Collins: out (finger/foot), Danilo Gallinari: out (elbow), Skylar Mays: out (illness).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

