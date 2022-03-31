Updated on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Thunder. Windy. Falling Temperatures. High 67° Early

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. Low 35°

FRIDAY: Scattered Rain/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Much Colder. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

A very unsettled end to the month of March across SE Ohio, with scattered showers and windy conditions. Scattered shower chances will be with primarily this morning, but a few scattered showers will be possible this afternoon. Winds will be their strongest during the morning into the early half of the afternoon, with gusts of 40 mph at times, but wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will be possible this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be falling as well today, with many areas dropping into the low to mid 50s by the mid to late afternoon.

Scattered rain and even rain/snow showers will be with us during the overnight, as colder air and another disturbance moves into SE Ohio. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. Winds will be gusting to 20 to 25 mph at times.

More scattered rain/snow showers will continue to stick around the region as we end the work week and begin the month of April. Temperatures will be much colder, as highs only warm into the low to mid 40s Friday afternoon. Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible once again on Friday.

We, thankfully will begin to gradually warm this weekend into the start of next week. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will return late Saturday into early Sunday.

Rain chances will then be with us as we begin the new work week, as highs will climb into the 60s again by Tuesday, and closer to 70 by next Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

