Pistons take on the 76ers on 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (46-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Philadelphia.

The Pistons are 16-32 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit allows 112.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The 76ers are 27-18 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 106.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers defeated the Pistons 109-98 in their last meeting on Nov. 4. Seth Curry led the 76ers with 23 points, and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Cade Cunningham is shooting 47.7% and averaging 22.6 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Joel Embiid is shooting 48.9% and averaging 29.9 points for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Jerami Grant: out for season (calf), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger), Isaiah Livers: day to day (concussion).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.