Huberdeau, Panthers to host the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (45-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida hit the ice against Chicago. Huberdeau ranks third in the league with 93 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 70 assists.

The Panthers have gone 27-6-0 in home games. Florida averages 11 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 4.1 goals and 7.0 assists per game.

The Blackhawks are 13-16-5 on the road. Chicago is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by Patrick Kane with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, Florida won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 70 assists and has 93 points this season. Aleksander Barkov has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kane has 79 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Blackhawks. Dylan Strome has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: out (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.