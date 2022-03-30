Columbus faces New York on 4-game slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-30-5, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (29-27-9, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus is looking to break its four-game slide with a victory against New York.

The Islanders are 8-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.1 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 8-14-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has 48 total points for the Islanders, 32 goals and 16 assists. Anders Lee has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Patrik Laine has 51 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Blue Jackets. Oliver Bjorkstrand has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.